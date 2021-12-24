OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Reaches $0.0718

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.0718 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $897,411.13 and $46,906.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00055203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.14 or 0.07895628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,750.62 or 1.00023578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00053943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00071499 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

