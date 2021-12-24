Sonar Market Capitalization Achieves $17.71 Million (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Sonar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Sonar has a market cap of $17.71 million and approximately $209,150.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sonar has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00055203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.14 or 0.07895628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,750.62 or 1.00023578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00053943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00071499 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Sonar

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

