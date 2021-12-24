$0.37 EPS Expected for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. Townsquare Media posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 59.48% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $111.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 112,139 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 100,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.