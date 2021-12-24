XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTNY) & Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Critical Contrast

XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTNY) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares XT Energy Group and Regal Rexnord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XT Energy Group 2.48% 12.50% 2.19% Regal Rexnord 7.86% 12.96% 7.45%

XT Energy Group has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for XT Energy Group and Regal Rexnord, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XT Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Regal Rexnord 0 0 3 0 3.00

Regal Rexnord has a consensus target price of $200.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.08%. Given Regal Rexnord’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than XT Energy Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of XT Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XT Energy Group and Regal Rexnord’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XT Energy Group $15.27 million 0.01 -$1.36 million N/A N/A Regal Rexnord $2.91 billion 3.85 $189.30 million $6.47 25.53

Regal Rexnord has higher revenue and earnings than XT Energy Group.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats XT Energy Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

XT Energy Group Company Profile

XT Energy Group, Inc. engages in the production of electricity generation systems that combine the compressed air storage technology with photovoltaic panels of the company. It also utilizes proprietary compressed air energy storage power generation technology that can store energy for other alternative energy sources such as using solar, wind, geothermal, and tidal as raw power to regenerate electricity power without the use of fossil fuels or other chemical methods. The company was founded by Deng Rong Zhou on September 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Xianning, China.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications. The Industrial Systems segment produces integral motors, generators, alternators and switchgear for industrial applications. The Climate Solutions segment offers small motors, controls, and air moving solutions serving markets including residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters and commercial refrigeration. The Power Transmission Solutions segment manufactures, sells, and services belt and chain drives, helical and worm gearing, mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, modular plastic belts, conveying chains and components, hydraulic pump drives, large open gearing, and specialty mechanical products serving markets including beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, aerospace, and general industrial. The compan

