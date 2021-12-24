$6.06 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post $6.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.85 billion and the highest is $6.22 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $22.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.45 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.70 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after acquiring an additional 530,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $49,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average of $93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

