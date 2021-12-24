Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Brokerages expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the highest is $1.99 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $8.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on BBBY. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. 3,349,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,428,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after acquiring an additional 598,310 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,050,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after acquiring an additional 269,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

