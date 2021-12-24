$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $6.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Landstar System by 12.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Landstar System by 13.9% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Landstar System by 67.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after buying an additional 33,997 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 6.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,509,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter worth $1,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.24. The stock had a trading volume of 156,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $132.36 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.42. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

