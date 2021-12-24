$235.01 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to announce $235.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $237.43 million and the lowest is $231.80 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $198.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $892.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $889.20 million to $894.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $966.23 million, with estimates ranging from $941.60 million to $991.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HURN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,128. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 136.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

