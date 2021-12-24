DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Market Cap Reaches $16.23 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $16.23 million and $632,425.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001798 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

