$818.56 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will post $818.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $812.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $830.00 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $693.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.40.

Shares of LECO stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.56. The company had a trading volume of 122,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,761. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.43 and a 200 day moving average of $136.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $148.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 91,317.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 457,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,204,000 after acquiring an additional 456,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,134,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,399 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,218,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after acquiring an additional 149,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.