Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report $320.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $320.00 million and the highest is $321.30 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $233.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $1,108,601.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $1,076,623.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,782,584. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $2.80 on Friday, reaching $495.60. The company had a trading volume of 236,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,641. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $301.51 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.37, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

