Analysts Expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.58 Million

Analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to report sales of $157.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.10 million and the lowest is $157.06 million. Cars.com posted sales of $153.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $622.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.44 million to $623.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $654.18 million, with estimates ranging from $646.36 million to $662.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of Cars.com stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.30. 460,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,470. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cars.com by 17.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the third quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cars.com by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 90.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 50.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 149,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

