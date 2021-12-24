Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will report $170.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.13 million and the highest is $172.00 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $164.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $670.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $668.85 million to $672.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $676.49 million, with estimates ranging from $674.38 million to $678.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $485,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $412,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,360. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.35. 92,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,102. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

