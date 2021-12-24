Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to announce sales of $3.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the highest is $3.91 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $13.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $14.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $14.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.67. The stock had a trading volume of 197,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.98. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.24 and its 200-day moving average is $153.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

