Cardano (ADA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.36 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002759 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion and approximately $1.36 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.00227061 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00034518 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003082 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00029092 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.30 or 0.00495267 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00072573 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,886,652,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,457,320,908 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

