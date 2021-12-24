Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Hits $644.23 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $644.23 million and $58.18 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001451 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.00227061 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00034518 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003082 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00029092 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.30 or 0.00495267 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00072573 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

