Kusama (KSM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.44 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $288.05 or 0.00567706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $2.44 billion and approximately $91.22 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00055616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.60 or 0.07916103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,719.60 or 0.99960494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00071826 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

