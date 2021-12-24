Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post $75.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.80 million and the highest is $75.98 million. CareDx posted sales of $58.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $292.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $293.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $341.59 million, with estimates ranging from $337.20 million to $350.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. TheStreet cut shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.93. 325,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.37 and a beta of 0.57. CareDx has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $646,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,634,625. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.