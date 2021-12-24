Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $232.08 Million

Analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to announce $232.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.40 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $351.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $876.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $874.90 million to $880.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $942.65 million, with estimates ranging from $935.10 million to $953.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $927,364.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $70,497.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,007 shares of company stock worth $1,585,695 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. 354,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,950. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

