Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $365.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to announce sales of $365.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.90 million and the lowest is $357.00 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $360.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 183.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

PKOH stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. 55,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,814. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.65 million, a PE ratio of -165.23 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently -384.62%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

