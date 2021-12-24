Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CSFB set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of GEI traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 52,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,011. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.78 and a 52 week high of C$26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.52%.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

