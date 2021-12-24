Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Receives $55.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KL traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average is $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.64. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

