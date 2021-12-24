NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 291.43 ($3.85).

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.17) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.44) to GBX 300 ($3.96) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.84), for a total transaction of £126,286.70 ($166,847.27).

Shares of NWG traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 226.30 ($2.99). The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,852,766. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 145.40 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.07 ($3.11). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 221.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 213.23. The company has a market capitalization of £25.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

