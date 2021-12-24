Showcase (SHO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $77,225.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $197,949.92 and approximately $77,225.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Showcase has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00056381 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.42 or 0.07928935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,965.20 or 0.99989596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00054660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00071984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SHOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.