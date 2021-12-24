Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

AVAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Grupo Santander cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

NYSE:AVAL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.24. 55,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,524. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at $565,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

