Stealth (XST) Market Cap Hits $2.34 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $2.34 million and $5,189.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stealth has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000721 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00018817 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00011226 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.