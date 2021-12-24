Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Match Group reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,429. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group has a 1-year low of $118.51 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.53.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

