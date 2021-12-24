$485.22 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce sales of $485.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $492.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $482.39 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $443.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Shares of SEIC stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $60.78. 397,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

