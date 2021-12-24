-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,881,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,020,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,720,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 485.3% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 496,657 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,244. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lion Electric (LEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.