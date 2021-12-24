-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,881,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,020,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,720,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 485.3% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 496,657 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,244. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

