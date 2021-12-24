Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $132.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Ryanair alerts:

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.84. 279,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,121. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $94.68 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ryanair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,134,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,953,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,096,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at $1,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.