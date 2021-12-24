Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $132.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.08.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th.
NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.84. 279,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,121. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $94.68 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.58.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
