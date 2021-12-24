$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. TechTarget posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on TTGT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Shares of TTGT stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.48. The stock had a trading volume of 189,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,265. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average is $84.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.99 and a beta of 0.89. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $56.90 and a 1-year high of $111.44.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 18,703 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $1,634,268.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,729 shares of company stock worth $13,776,066. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.