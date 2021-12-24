Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.68. The company had a trading volume of 14,917,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,415,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

