Pyrk (PYRK) Hits Market Cap of $36,950.84

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Pyrk has a total market cap of $36,950.84 and $1,491.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 92.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

