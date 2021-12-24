Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will post $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Quanta Services posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.88. The stock had a trading volume of 493,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,379. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $67.60 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

