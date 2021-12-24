Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. Heritage Insurance reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRTG. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. 205,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,218. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $164.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -29.27%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

