Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Celcuity posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CELC. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 405.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. 41,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a current ratio of 32.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $33.01.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

