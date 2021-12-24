Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE MGA traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.50. 731,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.57. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

