Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cheuvreux upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Vallourec alerts:

VLOWY remained flat at $$1.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.74. Vallourec has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $9.93.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $983.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. Research analysts predict that Vallourec will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.