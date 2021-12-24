BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.17.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
BRP Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.82. 199,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,442. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
BRP Group Company Profile
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
