BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

BRP Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.82. 199,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,442. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

