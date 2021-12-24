ColossusXT Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $2.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 54.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00010936 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001323 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,399,801,571 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

