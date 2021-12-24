Crowny Market Capitalization Hits $4.84 Million (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $200,291.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crowny has traded down 31.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00056550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.08 or 0.07902228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,094.72 or 1.00013394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00071833 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

