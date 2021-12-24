Wall Street analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to announce $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08. PerkinElmer reported earnings per share of $3.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $10.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.79 to $10.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.48.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,691,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after acquiring an additional 390,612 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,699,000 after acquiring an additional 281,537 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PKI traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $193.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $194.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.