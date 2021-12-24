Analysts Anticipate Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $338.31 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

ALG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $44,167.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total value of $730,406.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alamo Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Alamo Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALG traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $143.92. The stock had a trading volume of 17,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,959. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $134.29 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

