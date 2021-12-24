SHIELD (XSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $157,284.60

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. SHIELD has a market cap of $157,284.60 and approximately $150.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHIELD has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,102.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.55 or 0.07955698 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.29 or 0.00317582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.12 or 0.00890603 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00011934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00073884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.00 or 0.00401156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.59 or 0.00255539 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

