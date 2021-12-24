Brokerages Anticipate Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Computer Programs and Systems posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $36,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,818 shares of company stock valued at $536,403 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27. The company has a market cap of $428.45 million, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.62.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

