Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $350.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will announce sales of $350.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $313.30 million and the highest is $376.52 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $301.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

DORM traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $106.42. 107,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,868. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $86.22 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.12.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dorman Products by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,348,000 after acquiring an additional 109,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dorman Products by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,066,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 650,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Dorman Products by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 510,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,970,000 after acquiring an additional 78,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

