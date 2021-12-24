Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.15 Million

Analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will report sales of $199.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.60 million and the lowest is $196.70 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $199.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $782.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $776.30 million to $788.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $899.10 million, with estimates ranging from $897.20 million to $901.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1,034.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 332,485 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Simmons First National by 107,217.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 29.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 57,924 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Simmons First National by 17.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 24.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFNC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 525,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

