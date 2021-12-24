Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will report earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.13. Tenet Healthcare also posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $7.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THC. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.41.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.26. 782,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,131. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.23.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 225,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 165,028 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

