ZumCoin Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $802,860.94 and approximately $10.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

