Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20).

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUNL. Barclays boosted their target price on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of SUNL traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,401,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,717. Sunlight Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80.

In other news, COO Timothy Parsons acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Potere bought 20,000 shares of Sunlight Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,166,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

